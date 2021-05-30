Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 672,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -267.38 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,465 shares of company stock worth $3,518,060. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

