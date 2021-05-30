Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 456,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in International Money Express by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.