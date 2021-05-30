Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.43 Million

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $44.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $216.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

RPAY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 311,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,582. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

