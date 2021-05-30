Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SPX by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SPX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $62.63 on Friday. SPX has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

