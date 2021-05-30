Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 40,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,644. Willdan Group has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Willdan Group news, COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $31,475.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,018.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,437 shares of company stock worth $2,786,873. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

