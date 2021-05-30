Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $27.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.87 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 26,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,535. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $488.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

