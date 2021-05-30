Zacks: Analysts Expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Domo posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $140,379,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. 768,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

