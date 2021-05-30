Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.97 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.