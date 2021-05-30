Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.