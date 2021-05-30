Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

