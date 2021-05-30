Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report sales of $112.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $122.80 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $462.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $469.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $600.04 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 2.90.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

