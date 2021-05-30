Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 105,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

