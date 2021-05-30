Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce sales of $514.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $518.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

