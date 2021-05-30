Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Navistar International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NAV stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth $132,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

