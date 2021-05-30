Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.42). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Nevro stock opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.64.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

