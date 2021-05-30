Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. NN posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 448,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,831. The company has a market capitalization of $323.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. NN has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

