Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

