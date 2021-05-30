Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.61 Million

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce sales of $767.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.53 million. Stantec reported sales of $686.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

NYSE STN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 38,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,264. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

