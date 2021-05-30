Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 398,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

