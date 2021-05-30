Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $131.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

