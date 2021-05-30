Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.29. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,852.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

