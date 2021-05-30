Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Sell

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCEHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

