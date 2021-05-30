Zacks Investment Research Lowers ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Shares of PLUS opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

