Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.