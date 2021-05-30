Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Strong-Buy

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPMT. Raymond James upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $14.38 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $792.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.