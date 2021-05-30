Zacks Investment Research Upgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to “Hold”

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.46 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 703,436 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 322,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 97,257 shares during the period. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

