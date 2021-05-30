Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to “Buy”

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.69 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

