Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Argus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

