Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,494 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,852.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

