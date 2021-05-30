Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,026 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

GPRE opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

