Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 841 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a P/E ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

