Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $139,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 584,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,761,260. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

AMRC stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

