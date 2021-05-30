Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,952 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radware were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Radware by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Radware stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

