Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 826 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

OXM stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $97.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

