-$0.05 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 163,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 17,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,725. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

