-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). comScore posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. 37,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,543. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in comScore by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.