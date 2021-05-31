-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,772. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -45.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at about $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

