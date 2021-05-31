-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

A number of research firms have commented on IRIX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

