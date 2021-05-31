$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies stock remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Monday. 579,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,394. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 90,410 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

