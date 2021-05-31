$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OSBC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $400.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

