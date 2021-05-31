-$0.33 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.26). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 774,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

