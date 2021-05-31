$0.39 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.46. First Bank reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

