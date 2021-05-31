$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

