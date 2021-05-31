$0.43 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 2,530,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,982. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

