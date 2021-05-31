$0.58 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ECHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.16. 90,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,168. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $909.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

