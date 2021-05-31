$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.54. At Home Group reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.