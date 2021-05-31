-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.72). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

Several analysts recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $7,177,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

