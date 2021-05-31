-$0.68 EPS Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.44). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NVTA opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,360 shares of company stock worth $6,338,079 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.