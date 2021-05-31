$0.78 EPS Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.47. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

