-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

